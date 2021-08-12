Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,839. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphatec by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 504,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

