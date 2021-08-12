Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

