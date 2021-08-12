alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.00 by Barclays

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €17.97 ($21.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

