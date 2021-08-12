alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €17.97 ($21.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

