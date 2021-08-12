Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the software’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.68. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,568. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -779.33 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,167,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,444 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,142. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

