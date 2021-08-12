AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1760060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

