Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.60

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €171.60 ($201.88) and last traded at €168.60 ($198.35), with a volume of 2890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €170.00 ($200.00).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $976.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €158.32.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

