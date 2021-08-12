American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.21. 114,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.