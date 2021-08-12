American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Sells $413,479.56 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.27 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.14. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

