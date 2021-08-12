American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,628. The company has a market cap of $519.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.