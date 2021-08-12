American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 299,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $279.61. 14,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

