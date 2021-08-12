Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 57533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USA shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

