Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 291,409 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.56 million, a PE ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

