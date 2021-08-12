Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $177,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVA stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

