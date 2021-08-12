Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

