Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.850 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 9,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

