Analysts Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 44,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.