Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.60 Million

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $94.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.57 million and the lowest is $92.57 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

GH stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 1,662,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.56. Guardant Health has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

