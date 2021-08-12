Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.06. 12,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,693. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

