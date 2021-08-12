Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $246.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.70 million and the lowest is $243.12 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $979.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

