Analysts Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%.

BEDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.