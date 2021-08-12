Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,365. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,260,000 after buying an additional 316,682 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 997,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

