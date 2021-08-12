Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Edap Tms reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,756. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of 565.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

