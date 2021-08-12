Analysts Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.65). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover I-Mab.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $6.74 on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 1,357,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,104. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in I-Mab by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

