Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intersect ENT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intersect ENT in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENT. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $918.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

