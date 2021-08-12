Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFN. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.22.

Shares of AFN opened at C$31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.80. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$587.91 million and a PE ratio of -2,075.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

