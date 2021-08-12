Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Price Target at C$9.20

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

CRON stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.35. 193,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,802. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.02.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

