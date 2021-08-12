Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Target Price at $94.80

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49. Diodes has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,033 shares of company stock worth $10,560,108 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

