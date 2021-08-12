Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) recently:

8/12/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

6/30/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $169.34. 231,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,372. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $173.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

