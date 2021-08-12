Analyzing BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTRS and Inpixon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.71%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Inpixon.

Volatility & Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpixon has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -17.03 Inpixon $9.30 million 12.50 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

BTRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpixon.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% Inpixon -341.07% -45.87% -37.62%

Summary

BTRS beats Inpixon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices. The company also offers data analytics solutions, such as IPA Wi-Fi, a cloud-based data analytics engine that provides visitor metrics and insights by ingesting diverse data from IoT, third-party, and proprietary sensors; IPA Video analytics to help security personnel combat crime and secure indoor locations; Inpixon Captive Portal, a splash page for their customers to accept terms and conditions before using Wi-Fi; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

