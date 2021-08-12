Analyzing Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ambarella and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% Canadian Solar 1.57% 2.44% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64 Canadian Solar 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $117.36, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Ambarella.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 16.56 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -60.22 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.72 $146.70 million $1.71 24.26

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Ambarella on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

