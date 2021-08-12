Analyzing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of CarMax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jiuzi and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A CarMax 2 3 8 0 2.46

CarMax has a consensus price target of $131.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given CarMax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and CarMax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 9.88 $3.45 million N/A N/A CarMax $18.95 billion 1.13 $746.92 million $4.72 27.94

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A CarMax 5.03% 27.44% 5.45%

Summary

CarMax beats Jiuzi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2021, it operated approximately 220 used car stores and 1 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

