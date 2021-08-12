Analyzing Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.9% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atmos Energy and Just Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 20.58% 9.22% 3.87% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmos Energy and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.82 billion 4.69 $601.44 million $4.72 21.43 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Just Energy Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

