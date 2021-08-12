Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Sells 1,801,637 Shares of Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 1,801,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,016.37 ($23,538.50).

LON RRR traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.78. Red Rock Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.04.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources plc produces and explores natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, Africa, Australia, and Canada. The company explores manganese, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

