Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Sells 1,801,637 Shares of Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 1,801,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,016.37 ($23,538.50).
LON RRR traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.78. Red Rock Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.04.
About Red Rock Resources
