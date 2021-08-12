Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 206,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

