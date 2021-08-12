Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $57.54. 206,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,071.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

