Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

AINV stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $894.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

