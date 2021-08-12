Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTI opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

