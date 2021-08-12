Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMTI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 204,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,897. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.