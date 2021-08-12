Arco Platform (ARCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a PE ratio of 344.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

