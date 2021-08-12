Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 43,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

