Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

ARCT opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

