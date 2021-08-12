Arden Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

WFC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 730,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,270,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $50.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.