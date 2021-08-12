Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

SE stock traded up $9.53 on Thursday, reaching $306.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.48. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $121.37 and a 12-month high of $311.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

