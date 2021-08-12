Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $366.09. 965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,804. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $1,322,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,466 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,721. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

