Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AHH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

