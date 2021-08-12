Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AHH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
