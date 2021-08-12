Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow’s second-quarter results reflected robust demand for software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in Asia Pacific was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting IoT capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet is discouraging. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Intensifying competition is also a concern. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $7,953,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

