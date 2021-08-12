Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 2,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,894,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

