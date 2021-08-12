Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.65. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

