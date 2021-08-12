Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,559 ($72.63). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,518 ($72.09), with a volume of 1,037,323 shares.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,380.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

